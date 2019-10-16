(WHAS11)-A popular downtown Mexican restaurant will soon be moving from its historic downtown after the building owner plans a major restoration.

Los Aztecas is closing its doors this Saturday at 6th and main and moving to the former Wild Ritas location right at the entrance to Nulu on East Market Street.



The owner of Los Aztecas says it's bittersweet to leave the building they've called home for 21 years.

