Former University of Louisville interim president heads to Ohio

She will begin her new position July 1. Ohio University gave her a six-year contract at $600,000 dollars per year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former University of Louisville Interim President Lori Gonzalez is headed to Ohio University.

According to a social media post, UofL announced Gonzalez will be leaving her provost position and will become the new president of Ohio University.

She will become the first woman in Ohio University's history to hold such a position.

In the tweet, UofL congratulated Gonzalez on her appointment and thanked her for her work at the university.

She will begin her new position July 1. Ohio University gave her a six-year contract at $600,000 dollars per year.

She became UofL's interim president after former-President Neeli Bendapudi applied to become Penn State's new president.

Cardinals, I know you all join me in thanking Lori for all she has contributed to the success of our campus community and wish her well as she takes on this important leadership role as president of Ohio University. https://t.co/RqtMtSdBOK — Dr. Kim Schatzel (@ULPresSchatzel) March 23, 2023

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.