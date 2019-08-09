LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Up and down the streets of Jefferson Boulevard hundreds drive by Carl Davis. Many of who scream foul language, throw things like hot coffee and provide false hope.

He came from Florence, Kentucky to Louisville for health reasons but didn't have enough money for time he's wound up staying.

So he decided to make a sign and stand on the side of the road asking for work. Anything from painting to dry wall to mowing a lawn, he's your guy.

"Sometimes you got people that laugh at you because they don't believe that you want a job," Davis said.

Carl says some even went as far to give him an address and after two hours of traveling they wouldn't show. He'd call to see where the client was and he'd tell them they had the wrong number.

For a while he got some great gigs and was able to make ends meet. But after getting multiple personal items stolen from standing more than 12 hours a day on a corner, the work lessened

"But ya know every time something bad happens it seems like a good person is right behind them," Davis said.

That's when he met Duncan McRae. A father who lives in the Okolona area and stumbled upon Carl after cycling to Target.

"Maybe I looked at the sign, maybe I just looked at him but I got a good impression," Duncan said.

Duncan went into the store and bought a bag of groceries with every intention to give them to Carl. But after speaking to him briefly earlier, Duncan knew he wouldn't accept them easily. He was a man who wanted to earn his living, not be given it.

So Duncan gave him a proposition; he said, "Can you watch my groceries? If I'm not back in five minutes they are all yours."

And that's when Duncan realized just how compassionate this man really was.

"He sold himself instantly, he said of course I'll look after it for ya when are you gonna come back? He expected him to do me a favor. That's the man Carl is and that's the man I knew he was," McRae said.

A man on a bike and a man with a sign bonded instantly. Duncan decided he wouldn't let Carl struggle on the streets and has provided work for him daily ever since.

"There's not too many people like him. I wish there were more people like him," Davis said.

"I would expect people to relate and astonishingly and astoundingly they do not and people they love to stereotype and everybody on the street is up to no good," McRae said.

Duncan knew helping Carl was just the beginning. He wanted to spark continuing the conversation of breaking the stigma, loving your neighbors and not judging a book by its cover. He wants to encourage people to see people who they truly are; human.

"You can help by not waving 100 dollar bills at somebody sitting on the roadside who might be looking for work. You can help by not making someone travel 20 miles then find out you've provided a false number for work. You can just help by not stereotyping and not stigmatizing and think rather than how can I hurt, how can I help," McRae said.

