LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)--Looking for a job? The KFC Yum! Center is hiring!

The Yum! Center is hiring for more than 150 positions ahead of the upcoming college basketball season.

They had a hiring event August 28 but if you missed it you're urged to contact the Yum! Center.



You can get an application during business hours or online.



You have to be 18 or older, have your high-school diploma, and be willing to get a background check to apply.

