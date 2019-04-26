LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've ever thought a dream could be too big, think again. Mary White is proof of that. She's always wanted to play basketball for the UofL women's team. At 62, her age and an unfair foul from life made the goal look grim. That is until an amazing assist came her way Thursday afternoon.

It was a lie of a lunch that turned into the sweetest surprise. Mary’s family told her they were meeting for lunch near campus. She thought nothing of it until she walked into the practice facility and got greeted by Coach Jeff Walz and his players.

Mary got one season in as a high school senior in 1974. It was the first year for the school to even have a girls’ team. Since then, her hoop hopes have been on hold. She hasn’t played in decades, but her shooting skills suggest otherwise. Mary got to dribble, shoot, and score with the girls. She even got some team swag with a jersey, some shirts, and oh so many selfies. It was as awesome as it sounds.

Mary White talks to Asia Durr

WHAS11

Mary White with UofL WBB

WHAS

Her skills were impressive, but she solidified her spot on the team with her slam dunk of a spirit.

“My doctor said you won’t live through this, and I said well I’m going back to UofL to play,” Mary told the team.

The opponent is ovarian cancer, and it's taking away time outs. Basketball makes the battle better, though.

"The girls kept me going through the last five years,” Mary said. "They're my girls."

They are the distraction from her diagnosis, delivering daily doses of determination. It’s something she’s now given right back with her tryout turned teaching moment.

“Whenever you’re out and about, give somebody a blessing,” Mary told the team.

Meeting obstacles with optimism, Mary hasn't just made this team, she's the MVP.

"Safe to say I was phenomenally surprised, yes,” Mary said. "I have another place to go in my mind when things get tough. When the sad times come, I want to go to a happy place and now I have a new happy place to go."