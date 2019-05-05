LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with St. Xavier High School have announced the passing of their longtime president, Dr. Perry Sangalli.

Officials released a statement Sunday evening via the school’s website.

Dr. Sangalli recently announced he would be stepping away from his duties after recently being diagnosed with colon cancer.

St. Xavier’s full statement:

It is with heavy, yet grateful, hearts that we share the news of Dr. Perry E. Sangalli's passing.



Having served as President since 2001, Dr. Sangalli demonstrated that one may be both a visionary and a pragmatist; a leader and a servant; proud and modest; fair and forgiving. We are broken-hearted for our loss, but grateful for the time that God granted us with our colleague and friend.



We ask that you join us in prayer for God's grace for Dr. Sangalli, his father Eugene, brothers, Jamie and Bob, other family, and the entire St. X community.

Dr. Sangalli was also a 1976 graduate of the school.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.