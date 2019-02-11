LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Veteran Kentucky politician Dan Seum is retiring.

Seum represents the 38th district of Kentucky and it is unclear yet who will replace him.

He has represented the district since 1994.

Sen. Seum went against his own party earlier this year and endorsed Andy Beshear in the Gubernatorial race over incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin. Even hosting a "Bullied By Bevin" picnic at his farm in September.

His son, Dan Seum Jr. told WHAS11's Political Expert Chris Williams, "His father was disappointed in the Republican Party," via text.

Sen. Seum is expected to turn his resignation in on Thursday.

