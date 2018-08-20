LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The family of a longtime firefighter who lost his battle with cancer this week hopes his death will lead to more research.

Captain Rick Gossman, of the former McMahan Fire District, served for 32 years.

Louisville Fire said he died from cancer that is believed to have developed from his role as a firefighter.

His family released a statement saying, in part, “He hopes that his battle with cancer will raise awareness, and spur research and support, of the special health risks firefighters face."

Gossman's visitation is at the Ratterman Funeral Home on Bardstown Road from 2-8 p.m. On Monday.

