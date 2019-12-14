LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Logan Street Market welcomed a new business on Saturday morning.

The Country Meat Company says one of the big reasons they decided to open at the market is because they want to help solve the food desert problems happening in urban Louisville.

Owners Chanel and Tennel Bryant relocated back to Louisville after getting their business started in Cincinnati. The names might sound familiar to sports fans. Tennel Bryant played for Louisville's football team from 1999-2003.

With an emphasis on fresh meat without the middle man, the Bryant's are hoping to restore an old community staple, a butcher shop,to the neighborhood.

"A lot of people have been looking for this old.. we call ourselves the old school butcher shop," Chanel Bryant said. "We are the old school butcher shop. We are your butcher. That is the number one thing. We are your butchers, and you can come and get all of your fresh meat that you need."

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Bryant's and one of the Logan Street Market founders, Mike Safai, posed for pictures with The Country Meat Company's first dollar.

The Logan Street Market is open Tuesday-Saturday from 8:00 am-10:00 pm and Sunday from 8:00 am-7:00 pm. They are closed on Monday.

RELATED: Logan Street Market celebrates opening day

RELATED: Logan Street Market hopes to be 'Louisville's top food and beverage destination'

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.