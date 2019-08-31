LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The walls are up and the equipment is getting wheeled in as over 30 vendors find a home at the warehouse on Logan Street. This means that the Logan Street Market is finally closer to the finish line.

The project, originally slated to open in 2018, encountered several construction delays. Thankfully, the market should be open for business in about a month, according to Market Director Sarah Height.

"It's such a big project," she said. "We're going through our permits and inspections next week." Height also said that the construction is "pretty much done" and now the vendors are able to move into their spaces.

Of the 38 available booths at the market, all but four have been filled. Within these 34 current vendors, there is no shortage of local chefs who are ready to show off their skills.

"We think it's a really good project for the Louisville people," said Nelson, the Owner and Chef at Alchemy Restaurant. Alchemy is one of four restaurants you will be able to try at the Logan Street Market and it will specialize in Venezuelan and Latin-fusion cuisine.

Nelson was just one of several vendors at the warehouse on Saturday, stopping by to check in on their future spaces.

"We are working to put tile on the wall, paint and everything will be ready to move equipment very soon," he said.

Vendors are provided a booth and are given artistic freedom to design it however they want. This freedom will allow customers to easily distinguish between each business and learn a little bit about their personalities.

Height said that Logan Street Market is intended to be more than just a grab-and-go shopping experience. She hopes that people will come to the market with friends and family and enjoy everything it has to offer.

"We want to be Louisville's top food and beverage destination," she said.

The market will host an array of businesses and restaurants including a bakery, ice cream shop, and a wine bar. The market will also have a play area for kids, a kitchen for cooking classes, and retail shops.

"Pretty much anything you can think of, we've got it," Height said.

Logan Street Market currently hosts a Farmers Market on Wednesdays and Sundays. It's an extension of the inside market, giving customers a taste of what's to come.

You can see more updates and previews on Logan Street Market's Facebook page and website.

