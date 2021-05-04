Crews respond to large fire at condo complex in southeast Louisville

There are no reports of any injuries. Residents were able to get out of the building and are now being checked by EMTs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Fire Service is responding to a large fire at a condominium complex in southeast Louisville.

According to a spokesperson for the fire department, multiple crews are on the scene in the 3500 block of Lodge Lane off Six Mile Lane.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time. Residents were able to get out of the building and are now being checked by EMTs.

Of 18 units, three to six are expected to be a total loss.

Crews expect to remain at the scene for several hours.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

This story will be updated.

