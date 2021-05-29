Locust Grove hosting book sale across three weekends

The sale is being held at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church across three weekends. Time slot reservations are required.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Historic Locust Grove is hosting a Spring book sale which will run through three weekends.

The sale is not being held at the grounds of Locust Grove, it will be held at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church's Saints Hall on Hubbards lane. The site said the move is to ensure more space for people to attend and to ensure social distancing.

Locust Grove said the selection of books in the sale is wide with sales featuring $1 and $2 books sorted into genres as well as a large number of specially-priced collectible, antiquarian and gift books.

The first weekend begins May 29 through May 30 and the next two are June 3-6 and June 10-13 with time slots of 9:00 am, 10:30 am, 12:00 pm, 1:30 pm, and 3:00 pm daily.

There is a limit of two reservation slots per person per day and each slot is 90 minutes. Social distancing and masks are required.

