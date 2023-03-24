'To hear details about how talented these people were': Historians share stories on enslaved people in Kentucky

The immersive program addresses life in early Kentucky through the perspective of two members of Locust Grove's enslaved community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Historians at Locust Grove have prepared to bring to life the history of the plantation.

According to a press release, The "Unfolding the Story" experience looks to transport guests back in time to learn about the lives and stories of the enslaved community at Locust Grove.

The immersive program focuses on the perspective of two members of Locust Grove's enslaved community.

The reenactment is not focused on their traumatic experiences on the plantation, "but rather on telling their stories in a way that justly depicts them as full human beings" according to the release.

"To hear details about how talented these people were, the crafts that they learned the skills that they brought with them, the skills that they took out into the wider world," Madeline Rosenberg said. "So people leave feeling, in some cases, empowered in, in other cases, better educated, and with hopefully a little more excitement to learn more."

"Unfolding The Story" is a part of the Unfiltered Truth Collection with Louisville Tourism.

It fully opens in April, and regularly scheduled performances will be offered every other Saturday until October.

Locust Gove is the final home of Louisville's founder, George Rogers Clark, and was visited by John James Audubon, two presidents and the famous explorers Lewis and Clark.

