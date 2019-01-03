LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In Louisville's quest to help the homeless, storage lockers will be available to anyone experiencing homelessness in Louisville. This project was funded by the Metro Council budget surplus back in December.

The lockers will sit in the former First Link parking lot and be monitored at all times by outreach staff.

"It will allow people to have peace of mind, it will allow people not to have to carry everything on their back to go to the doctor, it will allow them to go to an employment opportunity, it will take the stigma away,” Glinda Adkins of St. Johns Center for Homeless Men.

The ultimate hope is that the lockers lead to housing. An outreach group will be working at the site to help guide people through the process and into a more promising future.