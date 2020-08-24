Grannies for Justice: Local woman recalls arrest following sit-in at Kentucky attorney general's home

Mary Carrigan Holden admits, her arrest came at no surprise.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mary Carrigan Holden was part of a group of senior citizens who decided it was their time to join the fight in getting justice for Breonna Taylor.

The group held a sit-in on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s lawn.

“We were kind of like a little flash mob at one point they dropped us off here we come with out with our walkers and wheelchairs and you know and then we just sat down on Daniel Cameron's lawn with our signs,” she said.

Holden is currently at home and in quarantine for two weeks following her stint in the slammer. She admits, the arrest came as no surprise.

“They warned us. They gave us several warnings, ‘like we'll give you one more warning after this and if you don't leave, we're going to arrest you’ so we just nodded our heads,” she explained. “The next warning came out, ‘if you don't leave then we're going to take you to jail’, and so they took me to jail.”



The arresting officers weren’t even sure how to handle the situation.



“We were nothing but kind really. And we were very quiet we intended to be in silence the whole time and then the police officers didn't know what to do with us. It wasn't a situation where they could grab us or something like that,” she said.



Holden’s cruise downtown uneventful and for the first-time jailbird, the experience was one she would not forget.

“The arresting officer was very kind, he even rolled the windows down. And you know, I got some special treatment there and probably because I was white and old,” she said. “It was eye opening to go to jail. You know when they talk about defund the police, I could see that whole idea maybe social workers could do some of this work, rather than handcuffing to chain link fences and holding areas. It was pretty dehumanizing they didn't handcuff me, but they did other people.”



In her words, she's lending a hand to the Black Lives Matter movement and bringing justice to the Breonna Taylor case.



“It’s a great contrast isn't it? Here they arrested a 68-year-old lady for sitting on a lawn but they're not arresting that officer,” she said.



Out of COVID-19 fears, Holden explains many seniors haven't been taking part in protests and demonstrations, but this time was different.

With the help of friends, signs were made, and all seniors kept busy – reading, meditating or knitting?



“No, I really wasn't knitting. I was mending,” she said.

Mending – a term she explained – like the hole in her dress she was 'mending', the simple act, could be applied to the current climate in our city.



“It’s kind of like the city of Louisville you know, needs some mending right now. Same kind of idea.”

