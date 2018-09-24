LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It was a moment to celebrate in Lexington Saturday Night. The Cats have moved to 2 and 0 in SEC play for the first time since 1977, and they are now ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since 2007.

It was a huge moment for the program as they have been waiting for that big break, and this could be it. Social media went crazy, and so did the fans. Local spirit stores are seeing that celebration firsthand.

JD Becker said it's definitely seen an increase in interest for Cats gear these the last few weeks.

"Everybody is getting very excited. As soon as they walk in, they're asking for football stuff. They're getting really into it,” employee Lindsey Goodman said.

It's not exactly familiar territory for Goodman.

"Usually, we're used to asking about basketball. So, it's been fun to see everybody getting excited about the football games. Especially when they beat Florida, that was big,” Goodman said.

The last time UK Football had similar success, let's just say she wasn't working yet.

"I was 10,” Goodman said.

She's been with Becker for about four years now and said she's never seen spirit like this for football.

"Once they start doing good, our sales get better and everything. It gets them all excited again,” Goodman said.

There are more people buying, and there's more gear to buy.

"We're getting new stuff in every day,” Goodman said. "People want jerseys and just stuff to show their support for the football team and how well they're doing.

The shop is no stranger to loyal, diehard fans but said it's always fun to add a few more to its roster.

"We've had people always wanting to support them no matter what, but yeah, this has definitely brought out more fans,” Goodman said.

JD Becker said it also had a lot of fans requesting all-white gear for when they "striped the stadium" in Lexington this past weekend.

