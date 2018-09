LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An estimated 60 soccer teams will no longer be able to use Champions Park after recent heavy rains.

The administrator for the Kentucky Amateur Soccer League told WHAS11 News that Louisville’s Parks Department determined the fields were too tore up.

Those who would normally play at Champions Park will now play their games in Oldham County.

New schedules were sent to affected families which include the U9 and U10 teams.

© 2018 WHAS-TV