The Local Seltzery to bring new flavors to NuLu this fall

Whether it's just a stop or a destination, the seltzery will offer a variety of drinks, including sugar-free, gluten-free and low-calorie options.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A craft 'seltzery' is coming to Louisville this fall with a promise to be a first of its kind in our area.

The building's under construction right now in the heart of the NuLu Marketplace on East Main Street. Owned by brothers Braxton and Clay Turner from Lexington, it'll be called The Local Seltzery, with flavors "both familiar and exotic."

The brothers chose the seltzer route after originally looking into expanding a brewery.

"This is going to be a really fresh, clean space," Braxton Turner said. "Bringing the outdoors indoors. Upstairs, we'll have couches, a modern, minimalist, chic feel to the place, an indoor, outdoor bar. So, it should be a fun, vibrant place."

Turner said there aren't many places to enjoy craft seltzers, which have become extremely popular. The majority of sales come from canned seltzers at the store. When The Local Seltzery opens, it plans to rotate flavors through the seasons, including specials for the Kentucky Derby.

"I'm excited for people to try our new flights. Different flavors they've never had before, bringing new flavors and a new experience to this community as a whole. Plus, a lot of our drinks will be sugar-free, and it's a goal for all of them to be under 100 calories. All vegan, gluten-free, low carb, low cal, but also delicious," Turner said.

The Local Seltzery's expected to open in NuLu sometime in October. It'll also offer beer and non-alcoholic drinks.

