LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As we near Breast Cancer Awareness Month, several local restaurants are donating a portion of proceeds from specialty desserts to Susan G. Komen Kentucky as part of Confections for the Cure.

Business in Louisville, Lexington and New Albany created a pink dessert available until September 21 to offer customers in honor of breast cancer survivors. A portion of the proceeds will go to Komen Kentucky, with around 75% of funds dedicated to Kentucky and Southern Indiana services and education.

Participating businesses include:

Louisville -

  • Bourbons Bistro
  • Brasserie Provence
  • Captain’s Quarters
  • Coals Artisan Pizza
  • Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli
  • LouVino
  • Palatucci’s Italian American Ristorante
  • River House
  • The Blackstone Grille
  • The Comfy Cow
  • The Fat Lamb
  • Three Dog Bakery
  • Varanese
  • Volare

New Albany - 

  • Sweet Stuff Bakery

Lexington -

  • Coles 735 Main
  • DV8 Kitchen
  • Epping’s on Eastside
  • Lockbox
  • Missy’s Pies
  • Ramsey’s Diners
  • Ramsey’s Country Store
  • Red State BBQ
  • Saul Good

