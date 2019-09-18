LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As we near Breast Cancer Awareness Month, several local restaurants are donating a portion of proceeds from specialty desserts to Susan G. Komen Kentucky as part of Confections for the Cure.

Business in Louisville, Lexington and New Albany created a pink dessert available until September 21 to offer customers in honor of breast cancer survivors. A portion of the proceeds will go to Komen Kentucky, with around 75% of funds dedicated to Kentucky and Southern Indiana services and education.

Participating businesses include:

Louisville -

Bourbons Bistro

Brasserie Provence

Captain’s Quarters

Coals Artisan Pizza

Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli

LouVino

Palatucci’s Italian American Ristorante

River House

The Blackstone Grille

The Comfy Cow

The Fat Lamb

Three Dog Bakery

Varanese

Volare

New Albany -

Sweet Stuff Bakery

Lexington -

Coles 735 Main

DV8 Kitchen

Epping’s on Eastside

Lockbox

Missy’s Pies

Ramsey’s Diners

Ramsey’s Country Store

Red State BBQ

Saul Good

