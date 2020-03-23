LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all restaurants and bars close to in-person dining, many local favorites turned to drive-thrus or carry-out to continue business.
Below are just some of the hundreds of local places you can order delivery or carry-out from:
- Against The Grain: Curbside from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Bambi Bar: Carry-out and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Barry’s Cheesesteaks: Curbside from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bearno's Pizza: Carry-out and delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Biscuit Belly: Curbside and delivery from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Mon.-Thurs.) 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Fri.-Sun.)
- Bonnie & Clyde's Pizza Parlor: Carry-out from 11 a.m. to Midnight (Sun.-Thurs.) 11 to 1 a.m. (Fri.-Sat.)
- Bootleg Bar-B-Q: Carry-out from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Sun.-Thurs.) 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Fri.-Sat.)
- Bourbons Bistro: Curbside from 4 to 10 p.m. (Tues.-Sat.)
- Bungalow Joe's: Walk-up or call-in from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Butchertown Grocery: Carry-out, curbside and delivery (reopening March 24 at noon) from 11.a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.
- The Cheddar Box Cafe: Curbside from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Chik'n & Mi: Carry-out and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Mon.-Sat.)
- Con Huevos: Carry-out, curbside and delivery from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Derby City Pizza Co.: Carry-out and delivery from noon to 8 p.m. (Sun.-Thurs.) Noon to 10 p.m. (Fri.-Sat.)
- DiOrio's Pizza and Pub: Carry-out from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Sun.-Thurs.) and 11 a.m. to Midnight (Fri.-Sat.)
- Dragon King's Daughter: Curbside and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- El Mundo: Carry-out or curbside from Noon to 9 p.m. (Mon.-Sat.)
- The Fat Lamb: Curbside or delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Feast BBQ: Carry-out and drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Sun.-Thurs.) and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Fri.-Sat.)
- Fuji Japanese Steakhouse: Drive-thru from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. (Mon.-Fri.), 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. (Sat.) and Noon to 9:30 p.m. (Sun.)
- Grassa Gramma: Curbside from 5 to 9 p.m.
- Holy Smokes BBQ: Carry-out and drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Impellizzeri's Pizza: Curbside and delivery within 3 mile radius from 4 to 8 p.m.
- J Harrod's: Carry-out and curbside from 3 to 8 p.m.
- Joella’s Hot Chicken: Carry-out, delivery and drive-thru from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (free kids meals from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.)
- The Joy Luck: Carry-out and delivery from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. (service industry workers affected by closures get 10% off carry-out orders)
- Juno Japanese: Carry-out from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.
- KingFish: Carry-out and delivery from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (Sun.-Thurs.) 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Fri.-Sat.)
- Le Moo: Carry-out or delivery from 4:30 to 9 p.m.
- Louie’s Hot Chicken and BBQ: Carry-out or delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Mon.-Sat.) and noon to 8 p.m. (Sun.)
- Las Margaritas Mexican: Carry-out from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Marks Feed Store: Carry-out, curbside and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Martini Italian Bistro: Curbside from noon to 8 p.m.
- The Mayan Cafe: Carry-out from noon to 7 p.m.
- MexA Tacos: Carry-out from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Noche Mexican BBQ: Carry-out or delivery from noon to 8 p.m.
- Old School New York Pizza: Carry-out from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Mon.-Thurs.) and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Fri.-Sat.)
- The Post: Carry-out from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Primo's Pizzeria: Carry-out from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- R Place Pub: Carry-out/delivery specials from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (check Facebook for rotating menu)
- Red Hot Roasters: Drive-thru open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Mon.-Fri.) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sat.-Sun.)
- River House Restaurant and Raw Bar: Family-size meals available for curbside pickup from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; select groceries available while supplies last 12 p.m. to 3 p.m; check Facebook for updated list
- River Road BBQ: Curbside from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; delivery available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- ROC Restaurant:Carryout from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tues.-Sat.; parking in rear or curbside pickup
- Roosters: Carry-out from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. (Sun.-Thurs.) and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. (Fri.-Sat.)
- Royals Hot Chicken: Both locations offering drive-thru from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Sun.-Thurs.) and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Fri.-Sat.)
- Rubbies Southside Grill and Bar: Curbside from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon.-Sat.) and from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Sun.)
- Rumors Restaurant: Curbside from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Mon.-Tues.), 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Wed.-Thurs.), 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Fri.-Sat.) and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Sun.)
- Saints Pizza and Pub: Carryout available, limited delivery available in St. Matthews from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Salsaritas Fresh Mexican Grill: Curbside pickup in St. Matthews and Middletown locations. Drive-thru is open in Middletown. Catering and delivery team available at both locations
- Sandi’s Kitchen: Carry-out and delivery available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Senor Iguanas: Carry-out available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon.-Thurs.), 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Fri.), 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Sat.) and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Sun.)
- Seviche: Curbside available Tues.-Sat.
- Shiraz Mediterranean Grill: Carry-out and curbside. Poplar Level open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and all other locations open from noon to 8 p.m.
- Sou! Southern Kitchen and Bar: Curbside from 4 to 8 p.m. (Tues.-Sun.)
- Soupys: Drive-thru from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Mon.-Sat.)
- Superchefs: Curbside and delivery from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Tues.-Sun.)
- Sweet Surrender: Curbside, front door pick-up and delivery from 2 to 8 p.m. (Tues.-Sun.).
- Taco Luchador: All locations offering carry-out, curbside pick-up and delivery; check website for hours
- Taj Palace: Curbside and delivery from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. (Mon.-Fri.) and from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Sat.-Sun.)
- Uptown Café: Curbside carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Mon.-Sat.)
- Varanese: Curbside available with a 25% discount from 5 to 9 p.m.
- Village Anchor : Carry-out from 5 to 9 p.m. (Sat.-Sun.)
- Ville Chicken and Seafood: Drive-thru from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Mon.-Thurs.), 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Fri.-Sat.), 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Sun.)
- Vincenzo’s: Carry-out and delivery with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
- Volare Italian Restaurant: Curbside and delivery from 5 to 9 p.m.
- W.W. Cousins: Drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
While not all restaurants offer delivery, many are partners with food delivery services like GrubHub, DoorDash or UberEats.
Please understand it would be difficult to include all local restaurants in our viewing area. If your favorite restaurant is missing, let us know and we will try to add it to the list.
