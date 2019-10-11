JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – Hundreds ran to honor those who served our country, two days before Veterans Day.

“My son is currently serving in the U.S. Airforce,” Lisa Popeck, a participant said. “I have tons of friends and family members that have serve so I just really wanted to come out and honor them.”

On their backs, runners shared the names of their loved ones including those we have lost.

The Dash 5K is in its 13th year and is put on by Jeffersonville Main Street.

“We just keep doing it because we realize that our liberty is a hard fought privilege and we don't want people to forget," executive director Jay Ellis said. “From George Washington to the current soldiers serving, our veterans have helped protect our liberties.”

Popeck added, “I think it’s awesome that everybody is out here to support their family and their friends and everybody else that served.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.