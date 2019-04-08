After two mass shootings killed at least 29 people in less than 24 hours, political leaders in both Kentucky and Indiana are responding.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer expressed their heartbreak - and outrage - on Twitter after both tragedies.

Governor Bevin said that the "hearts of Kentuckians break tonight with those of our fellow Americans in Texas," after a 21-year-old opened fire in an El Paso shopping mall, killing 20 people and injuring 26.

"Our nation can and must take action against gun violence. We must be better than this constant carnage," Mayor Fischer said.

Less than 24 hours later, a 24-year-old killed 9 people and injured 27 others in a Dayton, Ohio neighborhood known for its bars and restaurants.

Governor Bevin responded to the tragedy with another tweet, saying there is a "cultural and spiritual crisis" taking place in the country.

Governor Matt Bevin has ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor victims of both the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings.

American and state flags at public office buildings will remained lowered until sunset on Aug. 8 to honor victims and their families.

Officials are encouraging all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in the tribute.

Mayor Fischer's tweet after the Dayton shooting coincided with his theme of taking action. "We need action now at a federal level to stop gun violence," he said. "How many families must be destroyed before we ACT?"

Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags across the state of Indiana to be flown at half-staff from August 4 through sunset on Thursday, August 8. The governor is also asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags as well.

President Donald Trump has ordered American flags in the US and around the world lowered to half-staff, "as a mark of solemn respect".

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.