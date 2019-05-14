LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two Kentuckiana police officers are being honored in Washington D.C. for National Police Week.

Louisville Metro Police Detective Diedre Mengedoht lost her life in a crash during a traffic stop on Christmas while Charlestown Police Sgt. Ben Bertram died in a crash during a police chase just weeks before.

During a candlelight vigil Monday, Attorney General William Barr recognized their sacrifice and the sacrifices of other officers across the nation.

Detective Mengedoht and Sgt. Bertram’s names have also been added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

