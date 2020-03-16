LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville non-profit is putting a call out for volunteers and donations.

The Association of Community Ministries helps people who need food, housing or help paying their bills.

They want to ensure that mission goes on, especially in this time of hardship.

The organization is still delivering food to the community but need help from volunteers. The group says it has recently experienced an increase for assistance.

“We are expecting an even more challenging need in the coming months. Many people who are living paycheck to paycheck will lose some of their expected income. We’re thinking of those, who work hourly with unpaid sick leave,” an official said.



If you would like to donate, the group says they need cleaning and infant supplies as well as non-perishable food items.

Officials say the ACM is comprised of 13 individual community ministries of the Louisville Metro Area. At this time, they say they have experienced increase in requests for assistance.

They believe the requests will continue to grow as the ripple effect of disrupted systems and the loss of work due to COVID-19.

