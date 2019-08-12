LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tracy Patton Ministries works hard every single day to make sure kids across 12 counties in Kentuckiana don't go to bed with an empty stomach.



Now they're working to give them a good Christmas, but they need your help to get that done.



"We know all the children. We know them by name and we've asked them what they like."



They're not just providing food to families in their REACH food program.



"We also help them if they need help buying presents for their children," Patton said.



This year, 130 kids needed help with Christmas Gifts. Twenty-five of those kids are left, and volunteers here are asking for help to "adopt" them and it won’t cost you a lot.



"We have children, male, female from infant to teens. And you get to choose who you want to shop for," she said. "They were so modest and so humble in what they asked for. They asked for simple things. We had children ask for coloring books and barbie dolls, and trucks and balls, very simple things."



Patton says anything helps. Even if you can just buy one toy, pass along some funds for these volunteers to do the shopping or even have coworkers raise some donations.



"We all go out shopping and we buy a toy that we would enjoy today if we were a child. For the second year in a row, they decided to donate to Tracy Patton Ministries. It's something we really enjoy and it's nice to see everyone coming together to give this time of year," Katrina Sprinkle, a volunteer said.



The organization is hoping a few more will find that giving spirit. Those 25 kids need to be sponsored by the end of this week.



"Our kids get so excited when we pull in their driveway or their parking lot over a jar of peanut butter, they truly do, so I just can't wait to see what they do when they open presents like this," Patton said.



If you would like to help out, support their cause or donate, click here.

