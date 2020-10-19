Local non-profit to provide free scarves for cancer patients

All patients whether they lose their hair or not will receive the scarf with a story of encouragement from another person who has faced cancer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville non-profit is giving away free scarves with a message of sunshine and hope for people facing all kinds of cancer.

Formally known as The Sisterhood of the Traveling Scarves, Hope Scarves collects headscarves, professionally dry cleans them, and sends them to people who have recently been diagnosed with cancer. All patients whether they lose their hair or not will receive the scarf with a story of encouragement from another person who has faced cancer according to a release.

Hope Scarves in partnership with the University of Kentucky Markey Center has provided more than 16,000 scarves and they have been given to people facing more than 90 types of cancer in all 50 states and 26 countries.

The scarves are shared by personal requests, anyone in active treatment can request a scarf on the Hope Scarves website. Gift requests where anyone can request a scarf to be sent to a friend or family member going through treatment. Also by partnership programs across the country share scarves as part of patient care in the very places where treatment is received.