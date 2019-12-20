LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local kindergarten is spreading christmas joy with a tradition he learned in his native Puerto Rico.



Ruben Rivera is a kindergarten teacher at Hawthorne Elementary school.



He's celebrated holiday break with the kids by making hats and bow ties for every single one of his students, and handing them out during a party.



He says the kids love it just as much as he enjoys it.

"They get so happy, you can see the joy. Especially the girls, when I said I was going to make a hat for you," Rivera said.

Rivera has been teaching kindergarten for more than 23 years.

