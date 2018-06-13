LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A judge has been publicly reprimanded after commenting on a controversial case on social media that WHAS11 News has thoroughly investigated.

According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, Judge Sandra McLaughlin shared a news story regarding Judge Sean Delahanty’s decision to release DeAndre Williams on home incarceration saying, “This murder suspect was RELEASED FROM JAIL just hours after killing a man and confessing to police.”

Williams had admitted to police to shooting and killing another man the day before.

The Conduct Commission said judges are prohibited from making comments on cases pending in court which might affect the outcome.



