In the last six months, houses of worship have been attacked in Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Pittsburgh and California.

The targets of each attack were different, showing not one religion is free from assault. Muslim, Hindu, Christian and, most recently, Jewish communities have been victims, but local leaders said they continue to preach peace.

"You can't beat terror with a broom, you can't beat it with a stick, but we can beat it by shining light on the darkness and changing the world bit by bit," Rabbi Avrohom Litvin, the regional director of Chabad of Kentucky.

Litvin, who was at a temple when the California synagogue shooting took place, said these recent attacks aren't going to spook religious leaders.

"Particularly that this happened at the congregation chabad at the end of Passover, where what we are taught over and over again with regard to Passover is, 'Remember the stranger, welcome the stranger, love the stranger," Litvin said.

Similarly, Rabbi Stanley Miles said the Jewish community is strong, their heritage rooted in the history of violence and endurance.

"When we think back to those years, we think, 'Never again,' but never again is not just limited to Jews or anti-Semitism, it means never again will a community be persecuted or in danger because of the way we choose to worship God," Miles said.

April 27 was the six-month anniversary of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, and local leaders in the Jewish community said it is important to confront the attacks on all places of worship.

"The ability to hate and destroy is limitless and it must be held in check," Miles said.

Leaders at the Jewish Community of Louisville mirrored Miles' statement, saying society cannot become complacent to recent attacks.

"We will stand side by side with all people who share respect and compassion for all humans," their statement read.

There will be a Unite for Light community gathering Tuesday, April 30, for the Louisville community to connect with the grieving San Diego community.