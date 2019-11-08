LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It was a serene Sunday morning off Baxter Avenue as a small group of men and women gathered at the Eastern Cemetery to continue the project they have been working on for years.

Keeping the cemetery, established in 1848, clean, easy to navigate and a peaceful resting place.

Through Facebook, Friends of Eastern Cemetery coordinate times to go to work on the cemetery, keeping it cleaned up for visitors to easily see their family members and a peaceful place free of graffiti and trouble that organizers say used to be a big problem.

“People aren’t really caring as much as they used to. This is a good way to get back into it and be connected to community and preserving the past and remembering the things that came before us,” Will Wishon said.

The group says anyone who wants to help clean are welcome to join them anytime.

For more information on Friends of Eastern Cemetery, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.