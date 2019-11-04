LOUISVILLE, Ky. — April is Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month and Kentucky was recently ranked highest in the nation for child abuse cases. To help combat the statistics, a local non-profit has invited the community to help make a change.

CASA of the River Region helps children in Louisville overcome abuse trauma. In 2018, 203 CASA volunteers became the voice for 613 vulnerable children. CASA volunteers make sure children live in a safe home, receive medical and dental care, and have opportunities to be successful in school.

On Thursday morning, they will host a breakfast to show other Louisvillians how they can help with their mission. The non-profit will be honoring WHAS's Crusade For Children this year for their outstanding service to local kids.

Online ticket sales for the breakfast have closed, but if you would like to help with their mission, you can donate to CASA at this link.

