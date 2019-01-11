LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first L&N train to Nashville was in 1859 after the completion of the Louisville and Nashville railroad.

In honor of 160 years since that first train, the "L&N Historical Society" held a presentation at Union Station commemorating the anniversary.

"It's important to remember the L&N for the many contributions they made to this community, L&N was one of the city's largest employers, trains were very much a part of this city, passenger trains were a part of this city," John Owen of the Portland neighborhood said.

According to the L&N Historical Society website, "On October 27, 1859, the first train operated all the way from Louisville to Nashville, joining the two namesake cities. For all practical purposes, the 187-mile railroad was complete. Scheduled trains began running a few days later, and with the exception of war, fire and several floods, they have been running ever since. The total cost of this original construction was $7,221,204.91."

The last L&N passenger train in Louisville was in 1979.

