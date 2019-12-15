LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A local youth football team has a lot to celebrate after winning a national title.

The Louisville Chargers traveled to Fort Lauderdale, Florida to participate in the 10 and under Youth National Championship.

The Chargers faced Atlanta, Georgia’s Falcons United in a close match Saturday night.

The Chargers defeated Falcons United 8-6 to capture the 10U Youth National Championship title.

The team is expected to return home on Monday.

WHAS11 Anchor Paulina Bucka will have more on the team's success tonight at 11 p.m.

