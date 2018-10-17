LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Lined up along downtown streets, food trucks are a convenient way to grab a bite, especially on foot.

“We sit a lot by Kosair down on Chestnut a lot,” Steve Foster said.

Foster and his wife, Shannon run the Crave A-Go-Go food truck and have done so for about two years, serving homemade soups, sandwiches, and wraps.

A new city proposal, however, has the Fosters and many food truck vendors worried. The ordinance would essentially restrict food trucks to certain zones throughout the city. It’s a problem for Foster who said the point of a food truck is that it can move around.

“To put us in zones, food trucks are we bring the food to you, not you come to us for the food,” he explained.

Sitting among their fellow food truck entrepreneurs, they made their opposition known to the Public Works committee, holding signs Tuesday evening while the proposal was put into record. Leah Stewart with the Louisville Food Truck Association said these stationary vending zones could be detrimental to the industry.

“It depends on where those vending zones are. If they are outside of the areas where people are, we will die. We will go out of business,” she explained. “We have to have foot traffic. We have to be outside of hospitals, offices, places where people gather.”

Councilwoman Barbara Sexton-Smith is a sponsor of the ordinance and told WHAS11 News that the intent is not to kill their business, just to keep areas like downtown Louisville organized.

“We are absolutely not going to take this ordinance and put in place in a way to take anyone out of business,” she explained. “There are taxi zones, that only our taxi drivers are able to be, and it makes perfect sense. It occurred to us, why wouldn't we have a stationary vending zone?”

Still, the Fosters feel like their livelihood is being attacked.

“We know where to go to make the money, and they're trying to regulate that,” Shannon Foster explained.

These food truck vendors said they’re refusing to stay put.

