Local Farmers Market adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic using an app

Using the app 'What's Good' to get connected with new and old customers Hazelfield Farm said the move, at first, was hard.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s food supply coming from local farmers is changing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farmers say with COVID-19 they needed to make sure the products they had were still getting supplied to their customers quickly, affordable, and most of all safely.

"We decided we needed to be flexible and move to some sort of online selling the products that we had..." Sayward Mckee said.



Sayward Mckee works at her family farm, Hazelfield Farm, where they're venturing into the unknown.



The family business went virtual after brides started canceling and postponing weddings and farmers' markets closed.



"What it's allowing us to do is really narrow our focus and make sure what product we have is extremely fresh and ready to go..." McKee said.



Using the app What's Good to get connected with new and old customers, McKee says the move, at first, was hard.



Building a business online was slow but they continue to see sales increase and they were able to keep their current staff.



“There's not a lot of waste we only cut, and prepare and pick what is necessary to fill our orders so there's not a lot of wasted product that has to sit at a farmers market and maybe it sells maybe it doesn't sell..." McKee said.



McKee said she's not sure if the trend will catch on with other local farmers, but for their Hazelfield farm, this business gamble has paid off!