LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the state fair, there are thousands of square feet of vendors set up in the Kentucky Exposition Center, but if you're looking for more than just an object to buy, the buck stops at the Ely Collection booth.

"If you all have any questions, we'd be glad to help you with it," Tom Ely said to almost every customer that walked up to his booth Friday afternoon.

The Ely's are more than just blown glass vendors, they're givers.

"It's what we do," Sharon Ely said.

Every year, the family donates all of its fair proceeds to different charities.

"We don't make a dime from this. One hundred percent of it goes to feed children," Tom said.

This year, the Elys are donating money towards helping kids who need clothes and food in Texas.

"We're just giving back. That's what we're doing," Sharon said.

It's all driven by a desire to help others, after a lifetime of others helping them.

"There was always someone there for me," Tom said.

The Ely's daughter, Tracy, has undergone surgery and has Down Syndrome, or "up syndrome," as Tom prefers to call it. Norton Children's hospital, and other organizations helped helped her a lot over the years. The family has previously donated its fair proceeds to the hospital.

In 52 years of selling at the fair, the family hadn't seen too many surprises until this year. Two days before the fair started, everything they needed for their booth was stolen from their storage unit.

"Oh it was horrible," Sharon said.

"We didn't have anything for even part of the booth. Everything was gone," Tom said.

But helping a family like theirs wasn't a tough sell. After decades of giving, others stepped in when it was their turn to receive. Friends and community partners helped replace everything the family needed for their fair booth.

"In 24 hours we had everything here we needed, friends helped us," Sharon said.

"It was like a dream for 24 hours. You'd never had it happen, what are you gonna do, you start buying things and then people come together and help tremendously," Tom said. "It's a pleasure. We're honored."