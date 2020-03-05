LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Journal of Emergency Medical Services, emergency medical technicians are 10 times more likely to attempt suicide than the national average.

With that in mind, Fire EMS crews from around Jefferson County gathered Saturday at Jefferson Mall to show support and reach out to their co-workers and to the community during the added stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The 8 crews wanted to make sure their fellow medical technicians and members of the community know to reach out for help when they’re feeling overwhelmed by the stress of their jobs and lives.

"If anybody is struggling with any mental health issues, please reach out and talk to somebody. Today we are showing that every service in Jefferson County is on standby to listen," Angie Estes said.

Estes says it is important for all of us to know there is help available. She stresses that no one should feel alone.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM