LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local doctors are warning residents of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) on the rise especially in infants.

Norton Healthcare providers have diagnosed about 800 cases in Louisville and Southern Indiana since September, more than triple last year's numbers.

It's a common respiratory virus with symptoms like drainage and congestion, wheezing, and labored breathing.

Adults can typically recover from the virus with weeks but for infants, the virus can be deadly.

"For the most part, care for them is supportive. We try to suction them out as much as possible, but every once in a while, kids get so sick, they have such a hard time breathing, that they can't keep that up for long. They end up getting tired, and sometimes we're concerned they're going to stop breathing, so those are the kids we usually send to the hospital," Dr. Sayeed Khan, a pediatrician for Norton Healthcare, said.

Proper handwashing is key to preventing R-S-V... along with avoiding close contact with babies and young children. That includes kissing, shaking hands, or sharing cups and utensils.

