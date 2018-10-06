LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A local group held a fundraiser in an effort to bring together advocates for hundreds of Kentuckiana children who need someone on their side.

Sixteen bourbon distilleries participated in Bourbon by the Bridge.

One-hundred percent of the money raised goes directly to CASA, or the Court Appointed Special Advocate Association. CASA’s mission is to help children.

In 2017, more than 28,000 cases of child abuse and neglect were reported in Kentucky – enough to fill 56 elementary schools locally.

Bourbon by the Bridge raised enough money to help 100 children in the Bluegrass State.



