LA GRANGE, Ky. — Boys and girls in Oldham County raced cars they made at the Cub Scout’s Pinewood Derby.

Dozens of kids from La Grange Cub Scout pack sent their 5-ounce racers down the track.

The designs and details teach engineering skills.

The competition is top rate with most cars crossing the line in less than four seconds, which to scale, would equal about 220 miles per hours in a real race car.

“What goes into making a winning car? A lot of weight and a lot of work. I cut it and then put the driver’s thing on where the driver sits and then my dad’s friend painted it the gold and green,” cub scout Ricky N. said.

Trophies were handed out for placement and design.

The event is a highlight of the year for families in scouting.

