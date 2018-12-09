LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Irene and Gary Kelton were looking to replace their roof. They paid the price but didn't get the work done.

The couple said they worked with a home improvement store to connect them with a contractor. A crew came to their house for the initial work on their roof but never returned. Now, they're left with plenty of questions and without nearly $5,000.

They love their neighborhood and have lived in their home together for nearly 30 years.

"We know everybody on our cul-de-sac,” Gary Kelton said. "We got married in the family room.”

Now, their “something blue” isn't so special. It’s just a giant tarp covering their roof.

"My neighbor here said the dark blue tarp really goes with the siding,” Gary Kelton said.

They're trying to stay positive, but their situation makes it tough.

"They started work and worked for maybe four days, but his workmen never showed back up,” Gary Kelton said. "We found out the gentleman had gone to three different Stockyard Banks and cashed them for cash.”

The Kelton’s hired a contractor called Time to Remodel. Turns out, there isn't a company website, and the address leads you to a local UPS store.

"I hope he hasn't scammed anybody else, but it wouldn't surprise me if he has,” Irene Kelton said.

The Kelton’s said another contractor called them saying the company name changed to Complete Home Remodel. He told them another crew would come out Monday, but nobody has shown up. Their insurance company connected them with somebody to tarp the roof, but there's damage that's already done.

"We started getting some leaks in our living room, dining room, kitchen, and entry hall,” Gary Kelton said.

The Kelton’s are hopeful their story can save others from the struggle of a scam.

"Do a lot of research. We trusted that he was on there, and he was okay,” Irene Kelton said.

"You have to really, really be careful. Perfect hindsight to other people, whoever comes, make sure to ask lots of questions, check them out online beforehand,” Gary Kelton said. "Where I fell in was the guy claimed to be another vet. I spoke to his work crews, and the guys who came out, at least from my experience, appeared to know what they were doing."

