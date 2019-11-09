LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People are still displaced and in need more than a week after Hurricane Dorian first made landfall in the Bahamas. Some lost everything, but those who have the ability to help are doing as much as they can.

Stacye Love and her partner loaded up a private plane to send supplies to the Bahamas September 11, something they have been doing since the hurricane first hit. Though Louisville is their home, Love called the island her second home.

"I just wanted to push through and the fear. When I landed, the one woman in the crowd...she ran up and hugged me," Love said of their first trip. "I knew, 'I'm supposed to be here.'"

Some supplies are ones people immediately think of, like water, toilet paper and food. Love said she has also received critical medicines and other items donated by local doctors and pharmaceutical representatives.

"Your whole life you'd like to think that you would step up if you had a chance. I felt like this was my chance," Love said.

