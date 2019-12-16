LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – For 20 years, Highland Baptist Church has set out white crosses for each person gunned down over the past year.

Seventy-six crosses stand in silence in the lawn and if needed, more will be added as the year ends.

Members of the church say the idea was birthed to show that they see what’s going on and they’re not okay with it. They’re going to let people know that they’re paying attention.

“When you realize there’s a name and age and a family with each cross, it comes to life in ways that should provoke us and make us uncomfortable and hopefully spur us to action in some way,” Lauren Jones Mayfield, an associate pastor of young adults, said.

One of the murder victims honored with a cross, Darryl King Jr., was murdered near the basketball courts in Iroquois Park on April 4.

Sunday would have marked his 27th birthday and his family gathered near the spot of his death to honor him.

King’s family says they want his legacy to help stop the violence.

“We need to come together as a people. I’m not talking about black. I’m not talking about white. I’m talking about all of God’s people. We are all one and we need to come together to stop this,” Darryl King Sr. said.

Darryl Jr.’s case remains unsolved.

The church says the crosses will stay on the lawn until the first of the year.

If you have any information on any homicide, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

