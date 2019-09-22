LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local church is lending a helping hand to a group that helps homeless men in the city.

Congregation Adath Jeshurun held a benefit for the St. John Center which has been operating since 1984.

The group provides street outreach, shelter, and permanent supportive housing for homeless men.

Last year, the group says more than 1,800 homeless men visited the center nearly 60,000 times for refuge.

WHAS-TV

Officials say 192 men moved into permanent housing between January and June of this year.

The street outreach team connected 499 homeless individuals to services, shelter and support.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.