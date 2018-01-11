LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Eight celebrity chefs are gearing up to add their own flair to food at the Breeders' Cup. The prep work is starting for the hundreds of dishes set to be served at Churchill Downs this weekend.

GMK’s Juliana Valencia spoke to the only celebrity chef's working right here in Louisville – Chef Anthony Lamas.

"Not only am I flattered to represent Louisville at Taste of The World but also to be at Churchill Downs with so many people from around the world,” Lamas said.

Chef Lamas says his team has been working for the last month to get prepared for the Breeders' Cup.

“We're ordering hundreds of pounds of ribeye steak, and 500 pounds of halibut, and getting all these things ready,” Lamas said.

He’s used to serving large parties. His restaurant in the Highlands, Seviche, can handle up to 300 people. This is Lamas' sixth time cooking for the Breeders' Cup.

“I’m very flattered and honored to always be invited. I’ve traveled to California and different race tracks around the country,” Lamas said.

He will be cooking a dish from Argentina for the Taste of the World event on Thursday night. Taste of the World is an exclusive Breeders’ Cup event for owners, breeders, and trainers. On race days, he will be back in the kitchen.

For the first time, the celebrity chefs will be creating their dishes at Churchill Downs.

"This year having the chefs cook at Churchill Downs, I think it's awesome," Lamas said. Hosting the chefs at the track allows guests to get a closer look at some of their favorite food superstars.

“The guests get to have different areas they can go to and enjoy these guest chefs,” Lamas said.

Lamas' food is inspired by his Latin heritage and is mixed with locally-sourced Southern ingredients.

"You're going to see grits on the menu, you're going to see adobo rub, prime rib. You know, just a little mix of different things that we have here as far as ingredients but staying true to my flavors,” Lamas said.

Lamas has a packed schedule between Taste of the World, Breeders’ Cup, and his restaurant, but he’s excited and ready for it.

These are the eight celebrity chefs sharing their talent this weekend, including Chef Lamas:

- Amanda Freitag: Through her role as a professional restaurant chef, a judge on Food Network’s Chopped, and recent status as an accomplished author, Amanda Freitag has become known as “The Chef Next Door.” Freitag’s fare will be served to guests of the Stakes Room on Friday, November 2 and the Finish Line Suites on Saturday, November 3.

- Angie Mar: Executive chef and owner of the lauded Beatrice Inn in New York City, Angie Mar is widely regarded as an industry authority on aged meats. Mar has received national attention for her culinary prowess, garnering rave reviews from publications such as Food & Wine and The New York Times. Angie will prepare several of her signature dishes in Churchill Down’s most luxurious venue, The Mansion, on Friday, November 2.

- Anthony Lamas: As executive chef and owner of Seviche in Louisville, Anthony Lamas is often credited for helping establish the city as an emerging restaurant destination. Known for his artful fusion of Spanish, Latin and Puerto Rican culinary styles, Lamas is a three-time James Beard Award semifinalist. Lamas will be positioned in the Trophy Lounge on both Friday, November 2 and Saturday, November 3.

- Hugh Acheson: The culinary force behind four restaurants in Georgia, Hugh Acheson is well-known for his role as a judge on the cooking reality series Top Chef. Acheson is a James Beard Award winner for Best Chef Southeast and for his cookbook “A New Turn in the South.” Guests will be able to experience Acheson’s cuisine in the Turf Club on Friday, November 2 and in the Jockey Club Suites on Saturday, November 3.

- Jose Garces: An award-winning chef, Jose Garces’ storied career boasts numerous restaurant openings, culinary partnerships and countless television appearances. Garces has been honored by the James Beard Foundation and was crowned with the Iron Chef title in 2009. Garces will serve as the guest chef in the Finish Line Suites on Friday, November 2 and the Stakes Room on Saturday, November 3.

- Marc Forgione: An acclaimed chef and author, Marc Forgione is the chef and owner of Restaurant Marc Forgione and American Cut and is the co-owner and partner of Khe-Yo. He won season 3 of Food Network’s “The Next Iron Chef” at just 31 years old, making him the youngest winner in the show’s history. Forgione will lend his culinary expertise to the Turf Club on Saturday, November 3.

- Masaharu Morimoto: With more than 17 restaurants around the world including two recent openings in Waikiki, Masaharu Morimoto is widely recognized for his masterful fusion of Asian, American and European culinary techniques, as well as his numerous victories and appearances on worldwide editions of Iron Chef. Morimoto will serve his cuisine in The Mansion on Saturday, November 3.

- Ouita Michel: A Kentucky native, Ouita Michel owns seven restaurants in her home state, including the perennial favorite, Holly Hill Inn. Michel is a James Beard-nominated chef and is frequently featured in national media such as The New York Times and Food Network. Michel’s gourmet fare will be available to guests in the Jockey Club Suites on Friday, November 2.

For more information on the Breeders' Cup World Championships, you can visit the Breeders' Cup website.

