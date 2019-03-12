LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The TEGNA Foundation supports nonprofit organizations in communities served by TEGNA Inc.

WHAS11's parent company, TEGNA, donated $25,000 in grants to four local charities. Those charities include WHAS Crusade for Children, Hope Southern Indiana, Americana Community Center and ACE Project Inc.

Here's information on each charity and the dollar amount they each will receive:

$10,000 to the WHAS Crusade for Children, The funds will be used for general support and will be included in the 2020 Crusade Telethon Tote Board, 100% of which is distributed as grants to partner organizations.

$5,000 to Hope Southern Indiana, located in New Albany they partner with the faith based community to best utilize the diverse resources of the whole community to provide a vast array of services to promote individual and family stability. The TEGNA Foundation grant will go towards their homeless services, such as providing hygiene products, birth certificate assistance, social service resources and meals.

$5,000 to the Americana Community Center, their mission is to bridge the gap from surviving to thriving for Louisville's refugee, immigrant, and underserved populations through community-based programming to foster educational success, family support, youth achievement, and career and financial development. Each year, we serve more than 5,000 people who represent over 100 countries. The TEGNA Foundation grant will support their after school program and related activities such as creative and performing arts, gardening and cooking class, STEM activities, field trips and classroom supplies.

$5,000 to the ACE Project Inc. – providing youth living in the west end a place to go after school, allowing them an opportunity to direct their time and energy to serve their community in a productive way. They offer meals, mentoring, financial classes, life coaching, tutoring, art and sewing classes, and more, free of cost to the children. The TEGNA Foundation grant will allow them to purchase furniture, such as wood round tables for multi-purpose use, sewing tables, and storage. The money will also be used to purchase meals for their clients.

