LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - After news broke that the second day of Bourbon & Beyond would be canceled, several Louisville businesses offered discounts to those in the city wondering what to do.

Louisville Mega Caverns posted on social media that they will offer Bourbon & Beyond visitors $10 off underground zipline tours. The zipline tours throughout the cavern last up to two hours and 30 minutes, and feature six underground zip lines and two challenge bridges.

Rain is a bummer when it cancels half of your weekend. So we're happy to offer #BourbonAndBeyond visitors $10 off our underground zipline tour! Head to https://t.co/UUOj9mLds0 and use promo code BBZIPS to turn the day around! pic.twitter.com/7oouiWSjKI — MEGA Cavern (@LouMegaCavern) September 23, 2018

The Kentucky Derby Museum is also offering $5 off admission when shown a festival wristband.

Show your festival wristband and get $5 off admission! https://t.co/w6AB0iKmcq — KY Derby Museum (@derbymuseum) September 23, 2018

Whiskey Dry and MilkWood, two restaurants in downtown, also posted on their social media pages that they wanted to help festivalgoers. The restaurants are offering 50 percent off all bourbon pours throughout the day.

Today is also Family Adventure Day at Churchill Downs, with races starting at 12:46 p.m, and family activities throughout the day. Tickets can be purchased on site for $10. For more information visit the Churchill Downs website.

The Louisville Zoo is celebrating World Gorilla Day in their indoor sanctuary until 2 p.m, but the entire zoo will be open until 5 p.m.

It’s selfie time for #WorldGorillaDay. The sanctuary is inside just saying (so covered from rain!)! #wearelouzoo pic.twitter.com/Ya89CXix7C — Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) September 23, 2018

Additionally, the Frazier History Museum, Muhammad Ali Center and Kentucky Science Center are open until 5 p.m.

