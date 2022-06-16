Local businesses, city officials getting ready for a weekend of pride

As far as what's to come this weekend, well many say they look forward to being able to share their pride with the rest of Kentuckiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With many festivities coming up for pride, local businesses and city officials are now shedding light on what pride really means to them.

"We pride ourselves on being diverse and being inclusive. Life is so much more interesting and rich that way," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

Along with pride month, now until June 23 is officially Pride Week in Derby City.

"Being gay, of course, is not just this month, and though we do feel the full support during this month, the people that are LGBTQ do need this full support throughout the year no matter what," said Jacob Bray, a bartender at Big Bar.

Jacob Bray has been bartending at Big Bar, a gay bar on Bardstown Road, for the last four years. He says they are excited to welcome people of all backgrounds.

"It's beautiful and It's very inspiring that we're able to host this and be the safe spot for everyone to come out and be their true selves," said Bray.

City officials and LGBTQ+ members also gathered outside of Metro Hall to raise a pride flag.

"It is all about being a welcome community, no matter who you love or where you are from and that's why Louisville has been a place of firsts," said Mayor Fischer.

Allies and LGBTQ+ members say when it comes to equal rights, they can't let their voices go silent.

Youth advocates like Fischer Wells say she knows now is the time to keep challenging those in power.

"Being visible right now is really important because people in our government are bullying kids and I find that disgusting," said Wells.

Dawn Wilson, an advocate and voice for LGBTQ+ rights in the metro government says coming together is key.

"So if one person rows to the left and another rows to the right, well guess what, you're just going to go in circles," said Dawn Wilson with the Louisville Metro Human Relations Commission.

