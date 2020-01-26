LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Restaurant Zoom Zoom Yum says they have located their missing food truck and it’s all thanks to a Facebook tip.

The food truck specializes in Turkish cuisine for Louisville and southern Indiana.

It’s not the only food truck that has been stolen in the Derby City.

RELATED: Man says his truck carrying meals for elderly was stolen, police found it in minutes but never told him

In early January, the 502 Café food truck was stolen, and the business also made an announcement on Facebook. Their truck was later found in Shively.

Zoom Zoom Yum didn’t disclose where their truck was found.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.