LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A sneeze guard is protecting pizza but plexiglass is protecting people at Luigi’s Pizzeria in downtown Louisville.

Luigi Gelsomini, the owner of Luigi’s Pizzeria, wanted a barrier to protect both his employees and customers from germs, so he turned to a business just down the street to order plexiglass shields.

Kentucky Mirror + Plate Glass has gotten requests from many other businesses since then.

“It just took off and we’ve just been selling more and more every single day,” Kentucky Mirror + Plate Glass Vice President David Spielberg said.

The increased demand for shields has kept business going for Kentucky Mirror + Plate Glass at a time when many businesses are seeing fewer and fewer customers.

“This is something that’s helping us stay busy at the moment,” Spielberg said.

As businesses start to open back up as part of the governor’s plan, there will still be restrictions in place to keep germs from spreading. So, people are trying to prevent the spread of shields.

“We’ve been selling them to a lot of restaurants, hospitals, doctor’s offices,” Spielberg said.

The shield can either be a rectangular piece of plastic or one that is bent to form a cubicle.

Depending on the size and how customized is it, Kentucky Mirror + Plate Glass can turn out a shield in just a few days.

The increased demand is not only helping the customers who are buying the shields, but it’s also helping Kentucky Mirror + Plate Glass too.

“[It] really feels good to make a positive impact while also keeping everyone busy and employed here,” Spielberg said.

